Tafer and The Villa Group Partner for Hurricane Otis Relief Efforts

Tafer Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas have teamed up with nonprofit Eagle’s Wings Foundation to launch a donation campaign to provide essential support to the residents of Acapulco, Mexico, in the wake of the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Otis.

On October 25, Hurricane Otis rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to a catastrophic category five hurricane, marking the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. It wreaked havoc on the tourist destination of Acapulco, causing widespread damage to the homes, streets, hotels and infrastructure of a community comprising nearly 900,000 residents. In response to this crisis, Tafer Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group have forged an initiative to benefit Eagle’s Wings Foundation, a nonprofit organization known for its work in disaster relief and community development. The Mexico-based organizations are also encouraging individuals and organizations worldwide to support the cause through a dollar-for-dollar matching program that will remain in effect for donations received until December 20, 2023.

Fernando González Corona, president of Tafer Hotels & Resorts, along with Villa Group Beach Resorts and Spas Owners and Founders Owen Perry and Luz Maria Torres, said, “We are deeply moved by the devastation brought by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco. By uniting our resources and working in collaboration with Eagle’s Wings Foundation, we aspire to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected. Our commitment to match every dollar donated signifies our unwavering support for our fellow communities and the nation to which we are proud to be a part of.”

Every contribution to the Acapulco community will be met with a matched donation by Tafer Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, and can be made through GoFundMe to benefit Eagle’s Wings Foundation.

For more information, visit taferresorts.com.

Related Stories

Acapulco Hit by Strongest Storm to Ever Make Landfall in Mexico

Hacienda Xcanatun Celebrates the Opening of Angsana Spa

Hyatt and Parks Hospitality To Open Four Hotels in Mexico

Allianz Reveals Top 10 Thanksgiving Destinations