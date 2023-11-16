Xixim Mundo Imperial to Reopen This December

Mundo Imperial Entertainment and Hospitality has announced the reopening of Xixim Mundo Imperial this December. Located within the Ría Celestún Biosphere Reserve, Xixim Mundo Imperial blends luxury and sustainability.

Located 90 minutes from the Mérida airport and six miles north of the town of Celestún, Xixim offers more than three miles of white sand beaches; encompassing over 1,300 acres, Xixim has dedicated only 1 percent of its surroundings to the resort’s construction. The 32 suites at Xixim combine traditional craftsmanship with eco-friendly techniques such as a solar capturing system, bio-construction and water treatment. Accommodations offer private terraces and jungle showers, while the Master Suites offer bio-pools with sea views.

Xixim offers two wellness experiences. Guests can choose between self-directed experiences, allowing for personal exploration at their own pace, or experiences guided by the Xixim Wellness Team. Guided sessions offer expert insights and take place at specific times and locations within the resort. Guests have access to over 20 accompanied experiences across Xixim’s eight laboratories including Meditation, Voice, Movement, Sound, Cooking, Plants, Crystals and Celestial Observation.

Led by Chef Israel Layola, Xixim’s cuisine elevates local flavors such as seafood and Yucatan dishes. The two-story palapa, connected by a spiral bamboo staircase, overlooks the emerald sea, providing an ideal backdrop for sunsets and gastronomic experiences.

Good to know: The eco-luxe property is also ideal for groups, be it a wedding, family reunion or team building. The property offers two multipurpose rooms for smaller groups.

Xixim further expands Mundo Imperial’s presence in Yucatan, following the 2021 debut of the Wayam Mundo Imperial. Xixim’s proximity to Wayam, less than a two-hour drive away, offers the best of both worlds for travelers seeking a city-beachside escape.

For more information, visit www.mundoimperial.com/xixim.

