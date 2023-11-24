ONDA, an Auberge Spa, Debuts at Susurros Del Corazón

Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, a beachfront resort in Punta de Mita has unveiled its new spa and wellness concept, ONDA, an Auberge Spa.

ONDA, which has 11 treatment rooms, will have a calendar of visiting practitioners, ranging from yoga and meditation to local healers and international wellness experts. To usher in the new year while launching this program, the spa will first welcome international yoga and wellness leader Dawn Feinberg of Ahana Yoga for daily classes between January 1 and 4, 2024, including a special themed beach class, “Manifesting Joy in 2024,” on New Year’s Day.

Design

Capturing the "raw simplicity" of Susurros’ location, interior designer Paul Duesing has blended the indoors and outdoors to create an expansive retreat. Antique Mexican pieces such as large Oaxacan ceramics and textural accents adorn the setting, surrounded by walls of succulents and cacti.

Spread over 34,900 square feet, the spa facilities include eight single rooms, two body treatment rooms and one couples’ suite, in addition to a high-vibration water playground that includes a vitality pool, citrus saunas, aloe steam rooms and clay showers. The destination also has two wellness-focused eateries, including ONDA Cafe with a curated menu by Chef Tonatiuh Cuevas and the Abunda Table in the relaxation lounge with nutritious, locally inspired snacks for grazing.

Treatments

The spa offers body, skin, hair and scalp therapies that utilize the power of natural stones such as turquoise and jasper and ingredients including cupuaçu and Chilean rosehip seed oil. Exclusive to ONDA, the spa offers products and treatments from the Latina-owned, plant-based skincare brand Sanara. Las Ondas, a signature experience, is a rhythmic massage designed to help the body let go of its old patterns, release deep-seated tension and bring a renewed sense of vitality. Another signature treatment, El Cuerpo Ritual, begins with a yerba maté foot soak that leads into a deep, full-body exfoliation using natural bamboo fibers and mango seed to nod to the wellness rituals of Latin America’s past.

ONDA’s menu places special emphasis on the hair and crown with two Coronas treatments, with products from Miriam Quevedo, pioneers of anti-aging scalp and hair care. These treatments aim to increase circulation and blood flow to the scalp while leaving hair fortified and glossy. Scalp health is not only a developing trend in wellness, but these types of treatments also help to release tension in an area where the body often carries it most. Helping to recover overexposed skin with the power of nature, a customizable facial, Rocios, uses Biologique Recherche's botanicals blended with green biotechnology to cleanse, decongest, refine and oxygenate skin for a long-lasting glow.

Couples’ treatments and half-day experiences are also a focus within a special suite for two, complete with a plunge pool and lounge area. With Nido, partners will begin with a customized healing ritual that includes a therapeutic exfoliation and full body wrap, followed by a stone massage. They are then served an abundant lunch on the terrace. The rest of the afternoon is dedicated to an hour-and-a-half facial with a rejuvenating scalp treatment. Couples can then retreat to additional relaxation time with a bottle of local spirits and a special merienda, or afternoon snack, prepared by the resort’s chef, leaving both skin and spirit fully restored.

Other Amenities

To complement its spa concept that centers around "finding joy in well-being," ONDA also offers a host of wellness amenities and experiences. Local healers and visiting practitioners lead a daily calendar of meditative rituals and movement classes that honor the body and mind. Resonating in the soothing sound of the waves, weekly immersive sound baths are guided by crystal sound bowls, ancestral drums and modern jazz instruments to calm the mind and soul. Guests can also begin or end their days with joyful movement classes, ranging from Beachfront Bootcamp to Palm Pilates and Susurros Salsa.

Guests will also have access to a Wellness Library that will be a resource for tools that optimize aesthetics during their stay. An emerging concept that builds upon a holistic experience that extends throughout the property, guests and residents can “check out” facial and body toning devices, Therabody massage guns, compression technology and more. A vitamin therapy experience will soon debut in with in-room IV drips and infusions that aim to boost immunity and mood and curb jet lag.

For more information, visit aubergeresorts.com/susurros/wellness/spa.

Related Stories

Xixim Mundo Imperial to Reopen This December

Playa Hotels & Resorts Renovates Wyndham Alltra in Mexico

Tafer, The Villa Group Unite for Hurricane Otis Relief Efforts

Hyatt and Parks Hospitality To Open Four Hotels in Mexico