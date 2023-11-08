Sandos Hotels & Resorts to Launch Enhanced Travel Advisor Portal

Sandos Hotels & Resorts has announced the upcoming launch of an enhanced Sandos Agents Portal. The portal is set to launch this month, marking an exciting shift in the travel advisor experience.

Sandos has overhauled the user interface, making it more user-friendly and intuitive. With this new interface, travel advisors can unlock various features designed to maximize their benefits while selling Sandos properties. Key enhancements include new rewards currency that bids adieu to Smart Points in favor of Sandos Coins, where 1 Sandos Coin equals $1, and can be used for bookings at an industry rate or redeemed for merchandise items at the resorts.

Sandos Agents will streamline the user experience with the introduction of five new functionalities, including:

The option to book commissionable hotel stays for their clients

Easier process to register bookings

Live availability and booking tool for free stays and travel advisor rates

The use of coins to pay for any room type and additional roommates

The use of coins to pay for merchandise/products at the resorts

Travel advisors who have accrued Smart Points can rest assured that these will be smoothly transferred and converted into Sandos Coins.

Introducing the enhanced Sandos Agents Portal is a pivotal part of the brand’s digital transformation phase. It also includes the recently revamped website, the convenience of online check-in, and the Sandos App, now available at most of Sandos hotels across the brand. Sandos is dedicated to providing a seamless and enhanced experience for its guests and valued travel advisors alike.

More information on the exact launch date, transition process and online training will follow soon.

For more details, visit www.sandos.com.

