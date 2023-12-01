Marea Beachfront Villas in Mexico Launches Wellness Retreats

Marea Beachfront Villas in Zihuatanejo, Mexico, has announced its “Marea Wellness Experience” package and other wellness-focused retreats, just in time to kick off 2024.

Lcoated in a secluded oceanfront site alongside Mexico’s southwestern coast, the destination is just minutes from the Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo International Airport and downtown Zihuatanejo. It comprises more than 70 one- to three-bedroom villas and penthouses. The property offers the privacy of a luxury home with the services of a hotel including Ola! restaurant, Ola! Beach Club, multiple pools, and wellness and leisure activities. Each villa offers views of the Pacific Ocean, living and dining spaces, luxury amenities, and patios or decks with private plunge pools.

The “Marea Wellness Experience” is available during weekend stays; it includes a temazcal session, yoga, sound healing, a 60-minute relaxing massage and daily breakfast at Ola! Additional activities can include guided bike rides through the mountains around Playa Blanca or kayaking in the resort’s lagoon.

Besides the “Marea Wellness Experience” package and the property’s regular wellness offerings, the destination plans wellness-focused retreats throughout the year, including:

“ Couples Retreat with the Center for Beautiful Living ” (January 18-19) – Guests will join Edda and Corey Coscioni , founders of the Center for Beautiful Living , on a journey exploring the concept of “Recreation.” Couples can reflect on their shared experiences and envision their path for the upcoming year. The program is designed to empower couples to “recreate” their relationship by exploring what is working well while discovering areas for improvement. Curated experiences include a temazcal ritual led by a local shama, and a sound healing session.

” (January 18-19) – Guests will join and , founders of the , on a journey exploring the concept of “Recreation.” Couples can reflect on their shared experiences and envision their path for the upcoming year. The program is designed to empower couples to “recreate” their relationship by exploring what is working well while discovering areas for improvement. Curated experiences include a temazcal ritual led by a local shama, and a sound healing session. “ Self-Mothering Retreat with Dr. Lyons ” (March 16-23) – As a coach, speaker and “Mothering Revolutionary,” Dr. Gertrude Lyons guides women through a journey to “Rewrite The Mother Code” within them. The retreat offers an immersive two and a half days, followed by three integration days with time to explore individually and with the group. This experience reignites the creative energy within women, allowing them to reawaken possibilities, reconnect with their inner selves, and emerge revitalized and empowered. The transformative journey includes meditation amidst ancient ruins, a temazcal experience with a local woman healer, off-site excursions and traditional Mexican meals.

” (March 16-23) – As a coach, speaker and “Mothering Revolutionary,” guides women through a journey to “Rewrite The Mother Code” within them. The retreat offers an immersive two and a half days, followed by three integration days with time to explore individually and with the group. This experience reignites the creative energy within women, allowing them to reawaken possibilities, reconnect with their inner selves, and emerge revitalized and empowered. The transformative journey includes meditation amidst ancient ruins, a temazcal experience with a local woman healer, off-site excursions and traditional Mexican meals. “ Bounce, Paint & Love ” (April 25 -28) – Fitness instructor and educator Ana del Norte creates a unique healing experience bringing together movement, art sessions and self-reflection in this retreat. Guests can connect with themselves in this retreat, which includes painting, trampoline sessions, a cacao ceremony, meditation, and other activities aimed at helping women find their way into a healthier and happier life.

” (April 25 -28) – Fitness instructor and educator creates a unique healing experience bringing together movement, art sessions and self-reflection in this retreat. Guests can connect with themselves in this retreat, which includes painting, trampoline sessions, a cacao ceremony, meditation, and other activities aimed at helping women find their way into a healthier and happier life. “Marea’s Wellness Retreat with Portal 11” – Modern-day medicine woman Yadira Leyva of Portal 11 brings her experience in alternative therapies and centuries-old ancestral medicines and initiations to Marea for the experience, inviting guests to restore their connection to spirituality and get realigned with their being. The multi-day experience focuses on physical, mental and emotional detoxification and exploration of the spiritual anatomy of the seven bodies we inhabit.

For more information, visit www.mareabeachfrontvillas.com.

Related Stories

Playa Hotels & Resorts Renovates Wyndham Alltra in Mexico

Hyatt and Parks Hospitality To Open Four Hotels in Mexico

Two Tapestry Collection Hotels to Debut in Baja California

ONDA, an Auberge Spa, Debuts at Susurros Del Corazón