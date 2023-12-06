The Vendue, Charleston Completes Transformation

The Vendue in downtown Charleston, SC, has completed its transformation with the official debut of The Enclave at The Vendue. Over the past couple of years, the hotel has gone through a series of renovations, and this final phase marks a milestone for the hotel’s continuous evolution. Previously an annex of The Vendue located at 26 Vendue Range, The Enclave at The Vendue has been redesigned to offer premium amenities and services for guests. The redesigned guestrooms and common spaces offer an exclusive and intimate retreat with a more laid-back ambiance.

Jon Weitz, owner and president of Avocet Hospitality, the company behind The Vendue, said: “Guests are now truly able to choose from two distinct hotel experiences, both dedicated to art. Vendue is bold, loud and vibrant with the energy of the Rooftop Bar, while The Enclave is quieter—almost club-like. The Enclave is intended for those guests who wish to be inspired by contemporary art in a more private and bespoke setting. The Enclave even has a few windowless rooms for those guests who truly want to shut out the outside world completely when they retire for the evening.”

Newly revamped guestrooms at The Enclave at The Vendue sport nods to the building’s historic ties with original exposed brick walls and wood beams, paired with a pop of new, warmer colors and velvet touches. Guests at The Enclave can expect a curated stay, beginning with a glass of sherry poured from a chiseled crystal decanter to set the tone for a more laid-back stay upon arrival. Surprise and delight moments can also be enjoyed throughout one’s stay—from an assortment of snacks and refreshments, exclusive access to The Vendue’s artist-in-residence studio, and a range of personalized services, such as shoeshines and assistance with securing reservations at under-the-radar local hot spots.

The Vendue remains ever-evolving, from removing the hotel’s front desk to formally training Guest Experience Managers (GEMs) through a local theater company, Theatre 99, to promote candor, confidence, and quick thinking with guest communication.

For more information, visit www.thevendue.com.

