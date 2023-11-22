Cambridge, MA's Charles Hotel Unveils New Updates

The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, MA, has unveiled a series of updates, including a collection of suites by interior design firm Bill Rooney Studio, new al fresco F&B spot One Reason Garden Bar and the reopening of jazz and music venue Regattabar.

Part of the new collection, the West Wing Presidential Suite has a living and dining room with original artwork, a master bath with free-standing tub, dual independent vanities and a separate shower, as well as a private living space adorned with a king-size four-poster bed and a dressing room. The new collection also includes three Chancellor Suites with a king bed, living room, seating and dining area with both a full and a half bath; three Fellow Suites with a king bed with a separate seating and dining area within the same space; and three Deluxe King Rooms. The West Wing Presidential Suite adjoins to both a Chancellor Suite and a Deluxe King Room, enabling guests to combine all three room styles and enjoy their own private wing of the hotel with access from one door.

The suites are outfitted with classic shaker furniture, board and batten paneled walls, along with vistas of Cambridge and the Boston skyline. Guests will relish the opportunity to relax in a master bathroom with wooden accents, complete with its own mirror TV, an oversized shower and luxury bath products.

This fall, the newly reopened Regattabar will welcome a range of talents, including a new artist spotlight on the Immanuel Wilkins quartet on December 1, and avant-garde jazz master Ivo Perlman and his New York City quartet on December 15.

This summer, The Charles Hotel introduced the One Reason Garden Bar, the newest al fresco hot spot in Harvard Square just steps from campus and the red line. The One Reason Garden Bar’s name honors Tracy Chapman, who began her career busking in Harvard Square. The bar itself is influenced by the cottages of Cape Cod, and is surrounded by picnic tables and umbrellas. It offers natural wines, local beers, frozen drinks, light bites and live music.

For more information, visit www.charleshotel.com.

