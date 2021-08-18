St. Maarten Invites Advisors to Visit the Island With "Travel Agent Months"

The Dutch Caribbean island of St. Maarten has introduced “Travel Agent Months,” a program that will offer exclusive discounts and perks to agents registered with the International Association of Travel Agents (IATA). From September through November 2021, the initiative will allow advisors to take advantage of special rates to immerse themselves in a variety of accommodations, restaurants, retail stores and experiences around St. Maarten.



More than 20 hotels throughout the island are extending special nightly rates ranging from $75 to $145, plus additional perks in many cases, including upgrades or onsite F&B discounts. Restaurant specials from participating partners include complimentary welcome cocktails at Emilio’s, Ocean Lounge at Holland House and Hideaway Restaurant & Bar and up to 20 percent off at Coffee Lounge, Karakter Restaurant, Pineapple Pete and Rusty Parrot.



Deals are also available on destination experiences from partners such as Rainforest Adventures, home to the world’s steepest zip line; Caribbean Brewing Company, where the island’s first ever local craft beer was created; and tours such as a sunset catamaran cruise with Pyratz, bicycle excursions with Tri-Sport or horseback riding at Seaside Nature Park.



“St. Maarten and its local partners are proud to extend this program to travel agents so they may better familiarize themselves with the island's easy accessibility from many major cities, range of accommodation offerings, and variety of experiences,” said May-Ling Chun, St. Maarten’s director of tourism, in a press announcement. “This three-month period is filled with accessible and attractive offerings for IATA agents to explore the island, and subsequently be able to provide their clients with unique and curated experiences through their first-hand knowledge.”



Travel advisors interested in learning more about the program can visit explorateurjourneys.lpages.co/stmaarten and enter their IATA number to receive all details and participating partner information via email.

