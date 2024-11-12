Visit Florida Launches Its Largest Hurricane Recovery Campaign Ever

Visit Florida has announced the state’s largest-ever tourism recovery marketing campaign in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. With a $5.75 million, multi-phase initiative, the campaign aims to showcase Florida’s spirit and reassure the world that the Sunshine State is open and ready to welcome visitors.

“Floridians are resilient and our incredible tourism industry is testament to this strength. Visit Florida is here to show the world that Florida is ready to welcome travelers,” said Dana Young, president and CEO of Visit Florida. “We are highlighting our iconic destinations, promoting hidden gems, and making it clear that Florida is still the top choice for travelers.”

The first phase, already live with an $800,000 paid social media campaign, focuses on footage from more than 10 locations around the state, such as Amelia Island, Panama City Beach, Islamorada, and Pensacola, under the campaign theme “The Sun is Shining in Florida,” reassuring travelers that much of the state was not impacted by the storms, and is open and ready for visitors.

Phase two, a $3 million marketing campaign launching soon, will include fully-recovered destinations that were impacted, like Tampa, Naples, and Ft. Myers. This phase will spotlight Florida’s diverse attractions and activities, offering visitors and locals alike the chance to rediscover everything from the state’s natural wonders to its world-class hospitality.

Phase three will offer direct marketing assistance to the counties most affected by the storms, including Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee, with additional support for the rural counties of Taylor, Dixie, and Levy. These campaigns will launch when the destinations are recovered and ready to welcome visitors again.

Visit Florida joins other state agencies in a robust, coordinated response to ensure full recovery for all Floridians.

