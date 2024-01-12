What’s New in St. Kitts: Resort Upgrades and Renovations

The island of St. Kitts has provided updates on its resort upgrades and renovations. In 2023, the destination had announced direct, year-round flight service with JetBlue, launched the Kittitian RumMaster Program and more. This small island continues to grow and make a name for itself.

Among the recent updates, the Spice Mill restaurant, with its prime position on Cockleshell Beach, will open a new rooftop terrace in the first half of 2024. The additional 2,500 square feet of rooftop space will include a grass-thatched roof area with a cocktail bar at one end, and an open-air terrace at the other. Diners will soak up breathtaking views while sipping cocktails at sunset.

The luxury Park Hyatt St. Kitts unveiled a range of new facilities in late 2023, including the Topgolf Swing Suite, which combines sport and dining in an intimate space. The resort also opened Sea Urchin, a new resort and swim retail outlet and Banana Bay Market, offering snacks and merchandise.

Meanwhile, boutique hotel Belle Mont Farm is poised for a transformative journey in 2024. Following the appointment of a new board of directors for its management company, the hotel will undergo renovations and upgrades. These enhancements will showcase the resort’s design, spa, food, wine, and style of service.

Not to be outdone, the St. Kitts Marriott Resort recently reopened the 15,000-square-foot Emerald Mist Spa, with a complete structural and design overhaul and brand-new equipment. It was unveiled for soft opening in December 2023 and will be fully complete by the end of January 2024. The resort will also complete a lobby rejuvenation project in early 2024.

