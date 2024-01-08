Frontier Offering Jamaica New Non-Stop Service from Cleveland

Jamaica is set to welcome new non-stop air service by Frontier Airlines from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) in Ohio to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) starting March 9, 2024. The new flights will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and are available for booking.

This will be the only non-stop service to Jamaica from the Cleveland market, opening more of the important Midwestern U.S. market to the destination. Further, this service complements Frontier’s existing service to Jamaica from Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia and St. Louis, increasing the carrier’s total number of non-stop gateways serving the island to seven.

Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism, Jamaica, said, “The early March service launch from Cleveland is ideally timed to capture the second half of our peak winter season. Therefore, these new flights can only add to the record-breaking arrivals we are already expecting for the period.”

“It is very gratifying to receive this new service from Frontier, a valued airline partner responsible for carrying a significant number of visitors to our shores and one that has continued to seek out opportunities to fly to Jamaica from various key U.S. cities,” added Donovan White, director of tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “We look forward to welcoming passengers flying on this new service from Cleveland and continuing to grow arrivals to the destination.”

For more information, visit www.flyfrontier.com and www.visitjamaica.com.

