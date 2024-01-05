Norse Atlantic Offers New Route Connecting New York and Athens

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced the commencement of ticket sales for its newest route connecting New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Athens, Greece. Flights will operate up to five times a week throughout the busy summer season from May 30, 2024, to October 26, 2024.

Poised to meet the surging demand among American travelers, the new service provides a gateway for travelers to experience the rich history, picturesque islands, and warm hospitality of Greece. Athens International Airport offers an easy journey for passengers transiting between the United States and across the Greek islands.

“We are thrilled to announce the commencement of ticket sales for our JFK-to-Athens route. This launch underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving travel needs of our passengers. We believe this route will not only cater to the demand for travel to Greece but will also create opportunities for cultural exchange and business collaborations between these two vibrant destinations,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat, including a personal entertainment experience. Norse Premium cabin offers an "industry-leading" 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline.

Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, which reflect the way that they want to travel and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services and increased ticket flexibility.

For further information and to book, visit www.flynorse.com.

