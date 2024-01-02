Rail Europe Adds Seat Reservation Feature to Website

Rail Europe has announced the extension of a key feature: Customers holding a Eurail or Interrail pass can now buy seat reservations via Rail Europe’s customers’ website.

The seat reservation that goes with a pass is a valuable asset to Rail Europe’s range of products and functionalities. With this feature, customers can quickly determine whether an additional seat reservation purchase is required for specific journeys, and if so, the associated cost. They can then book it on the platform.

“The introduction of seat reservations for passes underscores Rail Europe’s commitment to making train travel easy across Europe, not only accessible but also seamlessly convenient. Beyond the simplicity of booking train tickets, we now offer crucial information on required reservation types for almost every journey, point-to-point tickets and passes alike, thus avoiding long waiting lines at the station and alleviating one of the biggest customer pains in the railway industry,” said Björn Bender, executive chairman and CEO of Rail Europe.

The seat reservation in addition to a pass is available (and sometimes compulsory) for a range of train services across Rail Europe’s network.

For more information, visit www.raileurope.com.

