Amtrak Customers to Benefit From More Flexible, Affordable Fares

Amtrak has introduced a new, simplified fare structure with more flexible and affordable options. The simpler fare structure builds on other recent improvements Amtrak has made to the booking experience.

The new fare structure reduces fare types from three categories to two and includes:

Flex – For customers who want a more flexible travel option, these tickets are fully refundable if canceled and can be changed without fees before departure

– For customers who want a more flexible travel option, these tickets are fully refundable if canceled and can be changed without fees before departure Value – For customers who know their travel plans and want a more affordable option, these tickets are at a lower price than Flex tickets, non-changeable and receive a 75 percent refund if canceled

Besides the simplified fare structure, Amtrak offers other benefits for customers:

Flex fares will often be available starting at lower prices than previously offered

Occasional sale fares at an even deeper discount; these will be non-changeable and receive a 50 percent refund if canceled

Any refunds of credit card purchases will be made to the original form of payment, rather than as an eVoucher

These changes to Coach and Acela Business tickets make it easier for Amtrak customers to choose the ticket type that best fits their travel needs. Non-Acela Business and First Class tickets were already fully refundable and changeable with no additional fees. Tickets purchased prior to the launch of the new simplified fare structure remain subject to the fare rules and conditions that were in effect when the ticket was purchased.

These improvements build on other recent pricing enhancements Amtrak has made to make travel more affordable, including:

Introducing ultra-low “ Night Owl ” fares, which are as low as $5 to $20 on select Northeast Corridor (NEC) routes

” fares, which are as low as $5 to $20 on select (NEC) routes Enabling Amtrak Guest Rewards members to redeem tickets with points on more fare types

members to redeem tickets with points on more fare types Updating the children’s discount so that all children (two to 12 years old) can travel for 50 percent off with an accompanying adult (previously limited to one child discount per adult fare)

Expanding passenger discounts, such as senior and military, to apply to all fares, including sales

Improving Share Fares, which allow groups of three to eight people traveling together to receive discounts ranging from 17 to 60 percent.

For more information, visit www.amtrak.com.

