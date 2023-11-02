Florida's High-Speed Rail Brightline Launches Advisor Commission Program

Brightline, which just launched new modern, high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida, has announced a new Travel Professional Program offering travel advisors commissionable rail bookings. Qualified U.S and Canadian advisors can now book their clients’ travel on Brightline trains between Orlando and South Florida (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach) with access to the lowest published fares. Advisors will also receive 10 percent base commission—higher for volume and groups—on both the rail line's Smart (economy) and Premium (upper) classes of rail service.

In addition, Brightline tells us that those same advisor perks will apply to short-haul rail bookings between those individual South Florida cities. So, for example, that would include a client's train ride from Aventura to West Palm Beach or Miami to Fort Lauderdale.

“The Brightline team is excited to roll out this new program dedicated to travel professionals as we grow our business together,” shares Johanna Rojas, Brightline's senior vice president, partnerships and sales. Advisors can connect their clients to and from Orlando, often known as the "Theme Park Capital of the World," and South Florida's resorts and cruise ports. Often called the "Cruise Capital of the World," South Florida is home to PortMiami, Port Everglades and the Port of Palm Beach.

Since 2018, Brightline has provided modern, eco-friendly train service in South Florida. But the summer 2023 expansion of service between South Florida and Orlando was a huge step. As a result of strong demand for that new offering, Brightline recently upped that train route's frequency to 15 departures in each direction.

Supporting "Station to Vacation"

Brightline says that its new Travel Professional Program supports the rail company's popular “From Station to Vacation” cruise offer. That connects cruisers to Florida’s top cruise ports in style. When reserving a Premium ticket, a complimentary Brightline+ ride is included so the vacation can begin at the door.

With a "From Station to Vacation" ticket, travelers can get picked up from their home or hotel via Uber to reach the Brightline station and, then, after disembarking the train, receive transport to the cruise port. That Premium ticket also includes access to exclusive Premium station lounges, priority boarding, extra space, as well as complimentary drinks and snacks along the railroad journey.

That's typically a three- to four-hour train ride between South Florida and Orlando, but can vary. Coincidentally, Travel Agent will be riding the Brightline train in both directions this week. So, for example, our departure from Fort Lauderdale is scheduled for 9:16 a.m. arriving in Orlando at 12:19 p.m. Look for our firsthand train experience report for advisors, to be published soon!

Sales Team Expansion

To provide more support for travel advisors, Brightline is also expanding its sales team, which is already comprised of hospitality veterans from luxury brands, cruise lines and destination marketing organizations (DMOs). Today, Brightline announced that Ralph Ebra has been appointed as its new senior manager of distribution. He'll be dedicated to travel advisor partnerships.

For ideas about how Brightline's Florida options can fit into clients' itineraries, advisors can check out the Explore Reason to Ride page. Advisors can also find out more information about the Brightline experience, see the latest train schedules and learn about the latest happenings by signing up for emails at gobrightline.com.

