Southwest Extends Flight Schedule for 2024

Southwest Airlines has extended its flight schedule through August 4, 2024, bringing new international service and expansive growth throughout its network.

To expand its central Florida route map to more customers, the airline is adding several nonstop routes to international destinations. Beginning June 4, 2024, Southwest will launch daily service (subject to requisite governmental approvals) between Orlando and:

Cancun , Mexico

, Grand Cayman , Cayman Islands

, Nassau , Bahamas

, Providenciales , Turks and Caicos

, Punta Cana , Dominican Republic

, San José, Costa Rica

These new routes complement existing service from Orlando to Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica. With this service, Cancun is accessible from 17 U.S. markets Southwest serves beginning in June 2024.

Already the largest carrier serving Burbank, CA, Southwest is further growing its presence effective June 4, 2024, with daily nonstop service between Burbank and:

Boise , ID

, Kansas City, MO

New Orleans, LA

San Antonio, TX

St. Louis, MO

Effective June 4, 2024, Southwest will also offer customers daily nonstop service between Colorado Springs, CO, and Baltimore/Washington. With this new route, Southwest opens additional network access to the Northeast and Colorado Springs. Summer travelers can additionally embark on journeys to cooler climates with seasonal, Saturday-only service between:

Dallas ( Love Field ) and Buffalo / Niagara, NY

( ) and / Dallas (Love Field) and Fresno, CA

Dallas (Love Field) and Providence, RI

Dallas (Love Field) and Spokane, WA

As Southwest prepares to open its Nashville Flight Crew base in 2024, the carrier is launching seasonal, Saturday-only service from "Music City" to Bozeman, MT, and seasonal, Saturday and Sunday service to Grand Rapids, MI.

The carrier's full schedule is available at www.southwest.com.

