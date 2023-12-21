American Airlines Boosts Connectivity to Saint Lucia in 2024

American Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to Saint Lucia with increased capacity to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) in summer 2024 with additional seat capacity and up to two daily flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and UVF, maintaining consistency from the winter season.

American Airlines plans to introduce a second daily flight from MIA to UVF, operating from June 5 to September 3, 2024. This additional frequency offers greater convenient schedule options for trips to and from Saint Lucia. Additionally, the aircraft utilized on the MIA-UVF route will upgauge from a Boeing 737 (172 seats) to an Airbus A321 (190 seats).

Furthermore, the Philadelphia (PHL) to UVF route will undergo an upgrade from an A319 (128 seats) to an A321 (190 seats), effective mid-February to mid-March 2024.

“The introduction of additional services aligns seamlessly with our ongoing initiatives to tap into the expanding US market and enhance airlift to the destination. American Airlines’ decision underscores their confidence in Saint Lucia and their unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service to our valued visitors,” said Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

The expanded capacity and additional daily leg complement existing service from Charlotte (CLT) and Philadelphia (PHL) to UVF. All flights from American Airlines will offer premium cabins.

