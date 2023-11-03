JetBlue Annunces New Service to St. Kitts and Nevis

JetBlue has announced the official launch of service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and St. Kitts and Nevis’s Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB), with the first flight arriving in St. Kitts on November 2. St. Kitts service will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Travelers will be captivated by the island’s greenery, beaches and volcanic and mountain peaks. St. Kitts has a wealth of cultural attractions, including well-preserved colonial architecture, historic sites like Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—and vibrant festivals that showcase the island's unique heritage and traditions.

With JetBlue’s entry into St. Kitts and Nevis, the airline continues to grow beyond the U.S. with over 39 international destinations in more than two dozen countries. In recent years, the airline has built a robust network throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, while diversifying and advancing its New York focus city strategy. JetBlue’s new route to St. Kitts allows the airline to continue to grow in under-served geographies. JetBlue will now serve 28 countries from JFK and will offer an average of 180 departures per day during peak periods.

The New York (JFK) to St. Kitts (SKB) flight will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Operated by Flight No. 967, the flight will take off at 8:29 a.m. and reach the destination at 2:14 p.m. The reverse flight, operated by Flight No. 2968, will take off at 3:30 p.m. and land at JFK at 7 p.m.

JetBlue will operate St. Kitts route using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's service with the most legroom in coach; fast, free and unlimited broadband Fly-Fi; complimentary name-brand snacks and drinks; and seatback entertainment at every seat.

Deal: To celebrate the launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $169 one-way fares for flights between New York-JFK and St. Kitts available online only on jetblue.com.

