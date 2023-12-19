Japan Airlines to Debut New A350-1000 on Route to JFK

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced that it will introduce its new Airbus A350-1000 international aircraft on the Tokyo (Haneda)–New York (JFK) route starting from January 24, 2024. Additionally, JAL is scheduled to receive its second aircraft by the end of fiscal year 2023 (March 31, 2024), which will allow daily A350-1000 operations on the same flights. After the delivery of the third A350-1000, JAL has decided to expand the aircraft’s reach to include JAL’s Tokyo (Haneda)–Dallas Ft. Worth route.

Flights from Haneda will depart at 11:05 a.m. and will arrive at JFK at 10 a.m., while the return flight will depart at 12:40 p.m. and arrives at 5:15 p.m the next day. Tickets are already on sale for the route. Good to know: This is a codeshare flight with JAL's joint venture partner, American Airlines.

Initially, the A350-1000 will operate on alternate days; however, after receiving the second aircraft, daily operations will commence.

Japan Airlines' new A350-1000 aircraft will sport new cabin interiors. The aircraft additionally offers improved fuel efficiency and reduced noise compared to previous international aircraft models. The operation of the latest fuel-efficient equipment enables a reduction of 15 to 25 percent in CO 2 emissions. Furthermore, in line with the expansion of the A350-1000 fleet, JAL plans to replace the amount equivalent to 1 percent of the onboard fuel with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on Japan-bound flights to reduce CO + emissions and further minimize environmental impact.

To enhance customer satisfaction and to strive towards a sustainable future, JAL will be replacing its fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs with new A350-1000 international aircraft. Japan Airlines has 13 A350-1000s on order and is committed to transitioning to the more advanced and environmentally friendly aircraft.

Starting from the same day, newly renewed disembarkation videos will be introduced on all JAL domestic and international routes, marking the first update in 12 years.

To learn more, visit www.jal.co.

