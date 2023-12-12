Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Paris-Miami Route

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced the commencement of its Paris-to-Miami service. With non-stop flights available up to four times a week, travelers can enjoy an affordable and direct journey between the vibrant city of Paris and the sun-drenched shores of Miami.

“Norse Atlantic Airways is thrilled to introduce this exciting route connecting Paris and Miami. From savoring Parisian elegance to basking in Miami’s sun-soaked glamour, this new direct flight makes for the perfect winter sun getaway,” said Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. The airline offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium. The Premium cabin offers a 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, including Light, Classic and Flextra. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

For more information, visit www.flynorse.com.

