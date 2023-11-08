Condor Airlines Expands Partnership with Alaska Airlines

Condor Airlines has entered a bilateral codeshare agreement with longtime partner, Alaska Airlines. This allows each of the airlines to place its designator code on the other airline’s flights and sell that flight via all GDS distribution channels. With this codeshare agreement in place, Condor is now able to market and sell more than 70 Alaska routes across the United States.

Alaska earlier this summer began marketing and selling Condor’s non-stop flights to Frankfurt from 12 U.S. transatlantic gateways including, New York/JFK, Boston, Washington/BWI, Seattle, Portland (Oregon), San Francisco and Los Angeles, with more to be added. With the codeshare, Alaska can now offer its customers additional options for its customers traveling to Europe with Condor’s connectivity from its Frankfurt hub to over 100 destinations throughout Europe and beyond. Condor will now be able to offer its guests more access to Alaska Airlines’ network across the U.S. The codeshare alliance further bolsters Condor’s participation in Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan program, where members can earn and redeem miles for Condor flights.

Mikko Turtiainen, Condor’s director of sales, the Americas. “Our new codeshare cooperation with Alaska is taking this seamless connectivity to the next level, where we are now codesharing on numerous Alaska Airlines flights. The codeshare strengthens the Condor network and reach in North America. This gives easier and clearer Condor visibility in the GDS and online booking tools to our travel advisor partners in North America. For example, selling Honolulu to Frankfurt and Frankfurt to Honolulu, with the entire journey and flights booked and ticketed on Condor (DE) codes is a fantastic new offering. The codeshare also truly supports Condor’s winter network, offering Condor connectivity from cities large and small such as Portland, San Francisco, and Boise, through our year-round gateway in Seattle, something that we are truly thrilled to now be able to offer.”

For more information, visit www.condor.com.

