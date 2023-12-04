Rail Europe Unveils Streamlined Tech Tool for Advisors

Rail Europe has announced an enhancement to its B2B partner solutions platform with the arrival of the “Multi-Providers” feature. This new tool is set to improve advisors’ and RailAPI partners’ booking experience by enabling them to book train tickets with different providers under one single journey. This feature is officially available on all B2B channels: RailPortal (its trade website), RailFlash and RailAPI.

With the “Multi-Providers” feature, customers can add multiple legs of a trip with just one click and create a unique booking. This streamlined process simplifies the arduous task of individually searching for and adding each segment of a journey to the cart. For instance, previously, when searching for a trip from Paris to Berlin or Madrid to Copenhagen, travel advisors and RailAPI partners were required to break the journey on different providers. Now, they can seamlessly search and book the entire journey in one swift process.

“At Rail Europe, we are dedicated to elevating the booking experience for our valued travel agents and partners. The highly anticipated Multi-Providers feature stands as a testament to this commitment,” said Björn Bender, executive chairman and CEO of Rail Europe. "Today marks a proud moment as we introduce the capability to effortlessly book intricate journeys with just one click, extending this convenience to both our longstanding and new customers. This innovative feature is poised to simplify the booking workflow, save valuable time, and, ultimately, encourage more individuals to choose rail travel."

For more information, visit www.raileurope.com.

