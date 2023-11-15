Tauck, Rocky Mountaineer Partner on New Trips in North America

Tauck has expanded its partnership with Rocky Mountaineer to introduce two new North American journeys that each include a two-day rail component. Both companies already partner on a third itinerary, “Vancouver & the Rockies by Rocky Mountaineer.” The two new itineraries are the eight-day “Salt Lake City to Denver by Rocky Mountaineer” and 10-day “The Best of Western Canada & Rocky Mountaineer."

“Salt Lake City to Denver by Rocky Mountaineer” begins with two nights at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, UT. Guests will enjoy city sightseeing and visit nearby Park City, once a bustling mining town and now a four-season resort area set in the heart of the Rockies. During a subsequent two-night stay in Moab, guests will visit Dead Horse Point State Park, take a flightseeing excursion over Canyonlands National Park, and enjoy a choice of a whitewater rafting adventure on the Colorado River or a 4x4 off-road tour.

After exploring Arches National Park on Day 5 of the itinerary, guests will board their Rocky Mountaineer train and travel to Glenwood Springs, CO, where they’ll enjoy hotel accommodations that night. The following day, guests will re-board the Rocky Mountaineer and travel to Denver, traversing the Continental Divide by traveling through the 6.2 mile-long Moffat Tunnel outside of the city. The remainder of the journey comprises a two-night stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver, with an exploration of the city and the Rocky Mountain foothills bordering Denver to the west. Westbound departures from Denver to Salt Lake City are also available.

Tauck’s second new journey, “The Best of Western Canada & Rocky Mountaineer,” is highlighted by a two-day rail trip aboard a Rocky Mountaineer train from Lake Louise to Vancouver. Along with the train journey, the itinerary is notable for its accommodations in four Fairmont properties, including Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, where guests will begin their Tauck experience with a three-night stay. During their stay, guests will enjoy a float trip on the Bow River followed by afternoon tea at the Fairmont Banff Springs, a drive along the Icefields Parkway and an Ice Explorer trip atop the Athabasca Glacier.

Guests will board their Rocky Mountaineer train on Day 4 of the itinerary for their two-day rail journey to Vancouver, enjoying Gold Leaf seating and panoramic windows in the upper level of their glass-domed coach, and lunch en-route in the lower-level dining area. After an overnight stay at a hotel in Kamloops, British Columbia, guests will re-board the Rocky Mountaineer for the final leg of their trip to Vancouver.

After an overnight stay at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, guests will set out on a guided tour of the city before boarding a flightseeing trip from Coal Harbor to Victoria, where they’ll have a two-night stay on Vancouver Island at the Fairmont Empress. A private whale watching cruise with a marine naturalist awaits the following day, along with a second night at the Fairmont Empress, before guests travel to the Fairmont Chateau Whistler to conclude their journey with a two-night stay.

For more information, visit www.tauck.com.

Related Stories

Boston Seaport Announces Return of Snowport

ExperienceFirst Launches “Succession”-Themed Tour in New York

TTC Tour Brands Reveals New North American Experiences for 2024

Pendry Hotels & Resorts Announces Charitable Thanksgiving Dinner