JetBlue Launches New Route From South Florida to Tallahassee

JetBlue has launched a new service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Tallahassee International Airport (TLH). The airline’s new intrastate service will operate daily.

In Florida, JetBlue offers service in its focus cities of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as in Miami, West Palm Beach, Key West, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa. Within the state, JetBlue offers flights from Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville. With the Tallahassee service, JetBlue will now serve over 40 destinations from Fort Lauderdale.

Convenient travel to Tallahassee is essential, given its role as the Florida state capital and as home to major universities; however, its distance from South Florida puts it just too far to easily drive. JetBlue’s daily service offers those traveling back and forth for business or education an affordable and comfortable option, while also creating opportunities for both leisure and business customers traveling from Tallahassee to connect in Fort Lauderdale to other JetBlue destinations.

With the addition of new air service and major infrastructure projects underway, including the International Processing Facility, Tallahassee International Airport is on track to serve one million passengers in 2024.

JetBlue will operate the Tallahassee route using its Airbus A320 aircraft, which touts the most legroom in coach; free and unlimited broadband Fly-Fi; complimentary name-brand snacks and drinks; and seatback entertainment.

For more information, visit www.jetblue.com.

