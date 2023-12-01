2024 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism Unveiled

The European Commission (EC) has revealed the 2024 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism: Dublin (Ireland) and Grosseto (Italy). In total, 40 destinations from across 21 countries competed for the European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism titles. Ten destinations were shortlisted and invited to present their candidatures in front of the European Jury. Dublin showcased its achievements across all four categories of the competition, along with the programs of activities it intends to execute during 2024. Grosseto stood out as a pioneer in sustainable tourism, showcasing its capacity to act as a role model for other destinations, according to the EC.

Both winners will receive a purpose-built sculpture to be displayed throughout their year as European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism. Furthermore, the winners will receive promotional support and become a part of the growing network of smart and sustainable tourism destinations in Europe. The network is facilitating knowledge-sharing and the exchange of best practices via a series of workshops and the publication of a best practices guide.

The 2024 European Capital of Smart Tourism will become a role model for digital, accessible, sustainable and creative tourism in Europe and beyond, showcasing innovative tourism measures. The 2024 European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism will be given a prominent role in shaping the future of sustainable tourism in the European tourism industry and actively participate in making a large impact on an international stage.

The European Capital of Smart Tourism competition aims to promote smart tourism in the European Union by rewarding cities for their pioneering smart tourism approaches in accessibility, digitalization, sustainability and cultural heritage and creativity. Built on the successful experience of a preparatory action proposed by the European Parliament, the initiative seeks to foster innovative, sustainable, and inclusive tourism development, as well as spread and facilitate the exchange of best practices.

The European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism is the successor of the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) competition. It aims to recognize and reward smaller destinations that have put in place successful strategies to boost sustainable tourism through green transition practices. The competition is founded upon the principle of promoting the development of sustainable tourism in destinations which brings value to the economy, the planet and people.

Smart tourism practices in Europe implemented by the applicants of the 2023 competition can be found in the “Leading Examples of Smart Tourism Practices in Europe” and the “Leading examples of Smart and Sustainable Tourism Practices in Europe” reports.

For more information, visit www.smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu.

