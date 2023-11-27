Iceland Downgrades Phase of Emergency Over Seismic Activity

Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management has downgraded its Phase of Emergency on the Reykjanes Peninsula due to seismic activity to an Alert Phase.

What does this mean? Seismic activity in the region continues, although at a slower rate and smaller scale than previously recorded. The activity, which began October 24, peaked around November 10, when the town of Grindavík was evacuated November 10 to prioritize the safety of its residents. The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management at this time declared a Phase of Emergency.

The destination remained open, with the exception of Grindavík, Blue Lagoon and other areas within close proximity to the epicenter of the earthquakes. Blue Lagoon and all of its facilities, including Silica Hotel, Retreat Spa, Retreat Hotel, and the Lava and Moss restaurant, have been closed since November 9. Initially planned to close for just a week, prior to its anticipated reopening date of November 16, the property announced a further closure through November 30. At this time, Blue Lagoon is still planning to reopen at 7 a.m. on November 30.

From the Icelandic Meteorological Office’s most recent update on November 24, “it is possible that magma could emerge in the area between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell. However, as crustal relaxation continues to occur and seismicity decreases, along with a decrease in magma inflow to the intrusion, the likelihood of an imminent volcanic eruption diminishes with time.” That said, the Met Office adds, “the likelihood of a volcanic eruption at some location along the length of the magma intrusion persists.”

According to Visit Iceland, people are encouraged to stay alert and follow the news.

