Introducing: Icelandia, a One-Stop Shop for Travelers

Born from a union of Iceland’s tour operators, Icelandia is offering travelers exclusive adventures under one platform. The travel agency offers tailor-made vacation packages and activities for guests to explore the destination. Icelandia brings together a team of local travel experts, which include Reykjavik Excursions, Flybus, Icelandic Mountain Guides, Dive.is and Activity Iceland.

“This exciting union of Iceland’s best travel experts allows for new elements of surprise when it comes to what visitors can unearth across our beautiful island,” said CEO Björn Ragnarsson. “Icelandia aims to provide travelers with easier access to the wonders of Iceland—with guided tours of the land of fire and ice, as well as curated itineraries across both land and sea.”

Each tour operator provides safe, enjoyable, and eco-conscious experiences throughout Iceland. While Icelandia offers a range of day trips and city exploration, multi-day trips include:

“ Essential Iceland ” – On this eight-day, self-drive tour, travelers will experience each region, including the Gulfoss and Geysir , Seljalandsfoss and Skógafoss waterfalls, the Snæfellsnes peninsula, and more. The package is inclusive of accommodation, a rental car of choice with unlimited mileage, Vatnshellir Lava Cave tour, detailed personal itinerary and Amphibian boat tour in Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon .

” – On this eight-day, self-drive tour, travelers will experience each region, including the and , and waterfalls, the peninsula, and more. The package is inclusive of accommodation, a rental car of choice with unlimited mileage, tour, detailed personal itinerary and Amphibian boat tour in . “ Activity-Filled Family Holiday in Iceland ” – This six-day package is designed for a family of four with two children (between six and 12 years). Over the course of the itinerary, families will enjoy a guided lava tunnel, admission to the Blue Lagoon and Secret Lagoon , a guided snowmobile tour, a whale-watching boat tour, and more. The package is inclusive of accommodation.

” – This six-day package is designed for a family of four with two children (between six and 12 years). Over the course of the itinerary, families will enjoy a guided lava tunnel, admission to the and , a guided snowmobile tour, a whale-watching boat tour, and more. The package is inclusive of accommodation. “Action-Filled Luxury Summer Adventure” – Those who book this eight-day itinerary can enjoy an ATV tour on black sand beach, a private buggy tour to Thórsmörk in the highlands, admission to Fontana Spa, a two-hour RIB safari tour on Westman Islands, and a guided tour inside a magma chamber of a volcano. The package is inclusive of accommodation.

For more information, visit www.icelandia.com.

