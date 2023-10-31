Off the Map Travel Launches Northern Lights Package in Tromso

Off the Map Travel has launched the “Panorama Luxury in Tromso” program that includes accommodations in two new luxury glass lodges in Norway. Available in a five-night package, the AERA nord-Panorama Glass Lodges put guests directly under the Northern Lights in the Tromso wilderness for two nights, besides three nights in a three-bedroom apartment with a private chef. In both locations, the search for the Aurora is primary, designed for watching in comfort from your bed. The experience also includes local arctic dining and winter activities such as a husky sledding and snowshoeing.

The launch coincides with the height of the “solar maximum,” the time in the sun’s 11-year cycle where it is most active causing the brightest and most frequent displays of the Aurora Borealis.

Perfect for couples wanting to combine luxury with an immersive arctic experience, the two new AERA nord-Panorama Glass Lodges sit in a remote area north of Tromso, more than 200 miles above the Arctic Circle. The glass lodges are kitted out with a king-sized bed, luxury bathroom, kitchenette and dining area, surrounded by glass walls with glass ceilings for views of the Arctic night sky. With an emphasis on sustainability and preservation of the environment, the Scandinavian design of the new panorama lodge features local materials.

In addition, Off the Map has combined the new eco-sensitive lodge accommodations with private tours by Tesla and other environmentally conscious activities.

Available from December to March, the new “Panorama Luxury in Tromso” package sleeps two people in each lodge. The six-day, five-night itinerary is priced from £4,999 per person (approximately $6,080) on a mixed board basis, based on four adults traveling. Flights are additional. The itinerary includes privately guided tours in a Tesla, two nights in the luxury glass lodge, three nights’ accommodation in Tromso in new panoramic, fjordside apartments with private chef, a private Northern Lights tour with dinner, a private Tromso island tour, a huskies tour, a snowshoe experience, and a king crab dinner.

For more information, visit www.offthemap.travel.

