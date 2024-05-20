Malta Tops “ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index” Again

Visit Malta has announced that the European country has once again demonstrated its commitment to equality and inclusion by securing the top spot on the “ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index” for the ninth consecutive year.

This milestone underscores Malta’s dedication to LGBTIQ+ rights. In September 2023, Malta hosted EuroPride 2024. The event celebrated diversity and progress, drawing attention to the significant strides made in fostering a more inclusive society.

A highlight of Malta’s ongoing efforts is the government’s launch of the third LGBTIQ+ Equality Strategy and Action Plan (2023-2027). This plan aims to further advance the rights and well-being of the LGBTIQ community, ensuring sustained progress over the next three years.

Additionally, the Malta Gay Rights Movement (MGRM) will introduce social housing, Dar il-Qawsalla (Rainbow House), specifically for LGBTIQ individuals, addressing a critical need for safe and supportive living environments.

Malta and its sister islands Gozo and Comino, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, offer a year-round sunny climate. The country is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, its capital city. Malta welcomes travelers with a year-round calendar of events and festivals, beaches, yachting, a trendy gastronomical scene with seven Michelin-starred restaurants, and nightlife.

