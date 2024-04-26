Venice Begins Charging Day-Trippers to Ancient City

Venice this week began its trial run of charging day-trippers an access fee if they wish to enter the Ancient City. This fee is €5 per person per day. Travelers must only pay if they are visiting between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The rule went into effect on April 25 and runs continuously through May 5; it again goes into effect the next weekend for every weekend until July 14. The full list of dates are May 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26; June 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30; and July 6-7 and 13-14. The fee does not apply to the smaller islands in the lagoon, including Lido of Venice (including Alberoni and Malamocco), Pellestrina, Murano, Burano, Torcello, St. Erasmus, Mazzorbo, Mazzorbetto, Vignole, St. Andrew, The Charterhouse, San Servolo, St. Clement, Poveglia and Sacca Sessola. Additionally, those passing through Piazzale Roma, Tronchetto or the Maritime Station without accessing the Ancient City and those who must reach the San Giobbe pier if passing from Piazzale Roma to Santa Lucia Station are not subject to the fee.

To acquire the access contribution pass, travelers must visit cda.veneziaunica.it and simply select the date they will be in the Ancient City. From there, you can select how many passes you need and how many minors will be with you. Note that under the program, there are also designated entrances for tourists.

Good to know: It is possible to cancel the voucher up to the day before.

Exemptions do apply, including for residents of the Municipality of Venice, minors under the age of 14, holders of the European Disability Card and their companion, among others.

Related Stories

Hilton Molino Stucky Venice to Launch New Suites

Central Holidays Unveils New Family-Friendly Italy Itinerary

Avani Makes Brand Debut in Venice

Starhotels Takes Over Venice’s Hotel Gabrielli