Central Holidays Unveils New Family-Friendly Italy Itinerary

Central Holidays has launched a new travel itinerary designed specifically for families visiting Italy’s most popular destinations—Venice, Florence and Rome.

“We’ve witnessed a significant increase in the demand for family-oriented travel experiences, where engaging activities and interactive inclusions cater to all members of the family. This new itinerary in addition to our other exciting ‘Fun with the Family’ travel programs cater to these requests, providing families with a curated journey through Italy’s cultural gems,” said Central Holidays’ general manager Adam Greis.

The “Fun with the Family” itinerary offers an immersive adventure, crafted to offer diverse and entertaining experiences for all ages. In Venice, families will cruise the Grand Canal on a private boat tour, unleash their creativity at a mask-decorating workshop, and explore hidden gems and haunted tales on a guided walking tour.

Florence beckons with treasures waiting to be discovered on a family-friendly cycling tour, chef-led pizza and gelato cooking classes, and a leisurely glide along the Arno River aboard a “barchetto” or Florentine Gondola, complete with a refreshing aperitivo and a glass of wine.

The journey concludes in Rome, where families will enjoy exclusive moments with a private city tour via eco-friendly golf cart, an e-bike tour tracing the historic Appian Way, and an inspiring Gladiator training experience that transports participants to the heart of ancient Rome.

For more information, visit www.centralholidays.com.

Related Stories

Central Holidays Debuts New Food and Wine Trips Across Europe

City Experiences Launches Cooking School Activity in Rome

Avani Makes Brand Debut in Venice

ArcheoRunning Launches New Colosseum Running Tour