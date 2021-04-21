Two Great New Boulangeries in Paris

Just when you thought you had found the greatest boulangerie (bakery) in Paris, new ones open that challenge your tastebuds. Here are two new boulangeries to tempt you.

Land & Monkeys

Peering through the window of Land & Monkeys and smelling the typical scents of bread baking, it seems to be a typical French bakery. On closer inspection, we realized all the products were plant-based—even though everything appeared to be the same—with appetizing pain au chocolat’s, fresh baked baguettes, giant loaves of crusty peasant bread, lemon and fruit tarts, and brownies, among other treats, lining the racks and shelves.

We thought we would do the ultimate taste test and see how a vegan croissant stood up to a traditional croissant packed with butter. We were delighted and surprised upon tasting that it was just as flaky (lots of crumbs fell—a good sign!) and almost as buttery as an authentic one.

The founders of Land & Monkeys, the first fully plant-based and vegan boulangerie in Paris, Rodolphe and Yoshimi Landemaine, already own a highly successful chain of boulangeries in Paris, Maison Landemaine, which uses the best-quality, organic ingredients from France. They bring the same high standards and quality control with Land & Monkeys, sourcing ingredients not more than 125 miles from Paris. They are also eco-responsible and don’t use any plastic in their recyclable packaging and containers; plus, they give customers a 10 percent discount if they bring their own bags and containers. Land & Monkeys also gives 2 percent of its profits to non-profit organizations that protect animals.

After we were won over by our first visit, we have become regulars and have enjoyed products such as their tomato-basil bread, raisin danish, whole grain loaf and mille-feuille.

Land & Monkeys also offers sandwiches, quiches, vegetable bowls, a beverage bar with coffee, tea and fresh-squeezed fruit and vegetable juices, and, on the weekend, brunch specialties. COVID permitting, there are also tables inside and outside.

Visit www.land-and-monkeys.com.

Tapisserie Patisserie

Septime is one of the most successful restaurants in Paris, earning a coveted Michelin star and high praise from food and restaurant critics from around the world. The team has also launched a less formal, sister restaurant, Clamato, a distinguished wine cellar, and more recently, takeout service at both restaurants.

The latest endeavor from the team behind Septime and Clamato, is Tapisserie Patisserie, an artisanal boulangerie. Located a few doors down from Septime, the boulangerie bakes traditional breads and pastries daily and also showcases seasonal specialties as available. Tapisserie Patisserie sources from small farms, growers and food producers with superior-grade eggs, butter, fruit and other natural, mostly organic ingredients. The organic flours come from the farming region just outside of Paris, and some of the grains are crushed with stones. The result of all of this is some of the freshest, tastiest breads and pastries in Paris. The day we visited, we tasted a warm, mini-chocolate babka that was lightyears beyond delicious.

All products are baked daily on the premises in a semi-open kitchen, where you witness the staff unloading trays of just-out-of-the-oven breads and pastries, then placing them into baskets and bringing them to the counter.

Specialties at Tapisserie Patisserie include a chocolate and caramel tart, vanilla flan, apple cake, creampuffs and kouign aman, a flaky, sugar and caramel pastry originating in Brittany.

Visit www.tapisserie-patisserie.fr.

