Two Cool Design Hotels in Île de Ré, France

Île de Ré, located in western France in the Charente-Maritime region, is a beloved island resort popular with upscale Parisians. The low-key island has a similar feel to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in the United States; in recent years, a spate of boutique and small hotels have opened in the central village of Île de Ré, Saint-Martin-de-Ré. Last fall, we visited two cool design hotels that we were impressed with.

Villa Clarisse

Owned and operated by the luxury hotel group Heloise’s Choice, Villa Clarisse was the first property in Île de Ré that was developed by Olivia de Calvez. In 2011, de Calvez oversaw and orchestrated the conversion of a former 18th-century mansion into a nine-room boutique hotel and enlisted one of the top interior designers in France, Pierre-Yves Rochon, to assist her. The result is a luxurious and refined atmosphere where you are well taken care of by an attentive but non-obtrusive staff.

Our 400-square-foot suite on the second floor was decorated in a contemporary and comfortable style with blonde wood plank floors, an antique wood desk, a king-size bed and a seating area with a couch and two club chairs. Three floor-to-ceiling windows brought a soothing light to the room. The bathroom has a separate shower (with a rain shower nozzle) and bathtub.

The highlight of the property is the beautifully manicured garden and pool area lined with palm, cypress and topiary trees. The lawn looked like it was waiting for someone to have a picnic, and we later found out that the hotel can prepare one for you to have on the spot. There are numerous seating areas around the garden to savor a drink or snack. The outdoor pool is heated, which is a rarity in France, and the intimate area ensconcing the pool has thickly padded chaise lounges.

The light and airy dining room serves daily breakfast with mostly organic products and a limited lunch menu.

Villa Clarisse is installing a spa, which will be ready this Apriland it will have two hammams (Turkish-style baths), a Norwegian-style bath and two treatment cabins. The specialized treatments have been created by Olivier Claire, which is known for their superior skin care products.

Contact director of sales and marketing Nicolas Zimmermann ([email protected]) or visit villa-clarisse.com.

Hotel Le Lanternon

Parisian Jerome Perrin brought his family to Île de Ré every summer for their holidays for about a period of 20 years, and with each passing year, he felt more at home. In 2018, Perrin left his corporate job in Paris, buying a house from 1885 and over the next two years, he meticulously and painstakingly transformed the run-down property into a five-room design hotel. He scoured the Paris Saint-Ouen flea market, collecting Art Deco and mid-century furniture, objets and home accessories, and warehoused them until the renovation of the property was completed. Next, was the fun task of choosing where to put each piece.

The style is minimalist luxury, and each tastefully curated room has its own distinct personality and name. The size of the rooms ranges from a cozy, 260 square feet to 345 square feet with king-size beds, plank wood floors, high thread count sheets, bathrooms with antique, porcelain basins, and views of the port and of the private garden of the hotel.

The main floor has a bar area with a marble-topped wood bar and black leather and stainless-steel bar chairs, and a cozy salon with a vanilla color, shag rug, a fireplace, a black leather couch and a fireplace, while paintings and sculptures fill the rest of the room. Natural light floods through the breakfast room, which has simple wood tables and mid-century modern chairs.

Tip: Le Lanternon has a garden with a spacious lawn and a small pool and jacuzzi. And note that breakfast is not included in the room rate.

Contact Jerome Perrin [email protected] or visit www.lelanternon.com.

Île de Ré is reachable from Paris by taking the train from Gare Saint Lazare station to La Rochelle (approximately a three-hour and twenty-minute ride). From La Rochelle station, it’s about a 30-minute taxi ride. Both hotels can arrange taxi service to and from the La Rochelle station.

