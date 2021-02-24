Recreate Your Own ‘Emily in Paris’ Château Experience at Château de Cruix in Beaujolais

“Emily in Paris” fans can now look to recreate a special experience from the popular Netflix show, thanks to Contiki. In Episode 8 — spoiler alert — Emily can be seen spending the weekend in a beautiful château in the Champagne region with her new friend Camille and secret love interest Gabriel. Die-hard fans looking to live their own château moment wouldn’t want to miss out on a stay at Contiki’s impressive, newly renovated 17th-century Château de Cruix, set amongst beautiful vineyards in Beaujolais, one of France’s most famous wine-producing regions.

The episode also sees Emily visiting the French countryside to pitch her luxury marketing agency to Camille’s parents, who produce their own Champagne from their chateau and its surrounding estate. She is also seen hanging out by the pool and heading by bike to join a vineyard tour and tasting hosted by Camille’s brother, Timothée.

A visit to Château de Cruix has all that and more, especially after the $1.5 million renovation this year, which retained the 17th-century glamour and original features while adding modern décor and art to offer Instagrammable backdrops at every turn. The interior design has loads of French influences, from the French Metro tiles and luxurious custom furnishings to the painstaking restoration of the original building’s flooring.

Château de Cruix has views across valleys, vineyards and farmhouses and offers a host of activities.

The château features on a number of European trips, including the new "France Cycle to Chateau Limited Edition" cycling trip — a seven-day, two-wheeled adventure from Paris into the dreamy French countryside.

Alternatively, less-active travelers can choose the "European Escapade," for example, which also ticks off bucket list destinations such as Barcelona, Munich, Florence, Rome and the Swiss Alps over 23 days.

Both trips spend at least one night in Paris, so travelers can also tread in some of Emily’s Parisian footsteps as part of their holiday.

