VBT Bicycling Vacations, Country Walkers Unveil 2021 Itineraries

VBT Bicycling Vacations and Country Walkers unveiled new tours and destinations for 2021. From the Swiss and French Alps and the wine regions of France and Italy, to Patagonia and the natural wonders of the Galápagos Islands and Andes Mountains, the new itineraries offer active and physically distant adventures. There’s also a selection of domestic departures.

New tours for 2021 include:

VBT Bicycling Vacations

Maine: Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park (self-guided): Explore cozy beaches, craggy shorelines and fishing harbors with views of working lobster boats. Departures from June to October 2021; six-day bike vacation.

Country Walkers

Greece: Athens, Delphi and Meteora (guided – full): Find your own oracle and epic views hiking on sky-high trails to Greece’s sacred sites, including the medieval monasteries of Meteora and the archaeological site of Delphi . Departures from April to October 2021; 10 days flight and tour combo.

Country Walkers and VBT Bicycling Vacations offer travelers six active travel styles: guided – full walking, guided – flex walking and self-guided walking (Country Walkers) and guided biking, self-guided biking and guided bike and boat (VBT Bicycling Vacations). All itineraries include bilingual expert guides and leaders, local restaurants and small, family-owned accommodations. E-bikes are also available on most VBT Bicycling Vacations tours.

For additional details, visit www.vbt.com or www.countrywalkers.com.

