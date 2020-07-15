Globus and Cosmos Announces “Small Group Discovery” Tours

For 2021, Globus and Cosmos have announced they are making their group experiences even smaller with “Small Group Discovery” tours available on all departures through Central and South America, Asia, Africa and select departures in the South Pacific.

“With an average of 20 guests per departure, in 2021, travelers will enjoy a Small Group Discovery that promises room to roam, while getting up close and personal to fascinating places,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands, in an official release. “Whether they’re traversing the trails of Machu Picchu, taking a game-drive through Kenya, walking the Great Wall in China or strolling under canopies of orange blossoms in Japan, travelers will be in good company, thanks to our 'Small Group Discoveries.'” 

In 2018, Globus also unveiled a “European Private Touring” program that invites travelers to experience all of the attractions, sights and highlights of Europe for traveling parties of two to two dozen. With private touring, travelers have their own dedicated tour director, private transportation and private guides on published itineraries, updated and priced to accommodate private groups.

Good to know: When the world is ready, Globus and Cosmos say they will be ready to deliver the world to travelers risk-free, hassle-free, worry-free and strings-free with the new 2021 Peace of Mind Travel Plan. This complimentary plan will be attached to all 2021 vacation bookings, giving travelers the flexibility to move vacations to any other 2021 or 2022 date, destination, itinerary or even, another brand in our vast travel portfolio. There will be no penalties as long as the booking is moved before the final payment date.

