Hyatt’s Hôtel Du Palais Biarritz Reopens After Renovation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has reopened the Hôtel du Palais Biarritz, which is part of The Unbound Collection. Paying homage to the property’s original architecture and history, the hotel and the majority of its 86 guestrooms and 56 suites have been restored to reflect the palace’s iconic past in French history.

The only historical palace on the French Atlantic coast, Hôtel du Palais Biarritz was first built in 1854 by Napoleon III for his wife Eugénie de Montijo. With some modernization with the guest experience in mind, travelers can also expect the hotel’s furnishings, rare paintings and tapestries to reflect the palace’s history.

The hotel has 86 rooms and 56 suites that vary from 301 to 1,076 square feet and are decorated with a Second Empire style that remains true to the original architecture and history of the property. Guestrooms on the top floor have a marine ambiance, highlighted by nautical themes reminiscent of cruise ships with rounded windows and portholes. In addition, guests can enjoy refined, locally inspired culinary creations from the Pays Basque region at the hotel’s restaurant, La Rotonde, led by chef Aurélien Largeau. Elsewhere, for those looking to relax and unwind, the Napoleon III Bar offers a menu of gins, whiskeys and vintage champagne in an intimate, sophisticated atmosphere.

With over 32,000 square feet spread over four floors, the Imperial Spa is home to an indoor freshwater pool, whirlpool, hammam and sauna. Outdoors, a seawater pool decked oout with cabanas overlooks the ocean. The pool cabanas each has a sunbed, towels, pool and beach access and a private changing room, shower, toilet and free Wi-Fi. Dedicated pool hosts offer care for each guest by serving amenities or lunch poolside.

Hôtel du Palais joins Hôtel du Louvre in Paris and Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in France. Hôtel du Palais will be the eighth hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Europe, which also includes The Wellem in Dusseldorf, Hotel SOFIA Barcelona, Hotell Reisen in Stockholm, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest and Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London.

The hotel is now open for reservations through November 1, 2021. After completing the final phase of its extensive renovation, the hotel is expected to resume operations again in summer 2022.

For additional information, visit www.hoteldupalaisbiarritz.com.

Related Stories

Hyatt Unveils First Property in Sweden With Hotell Reisen

Recreate Your Own ‘Emily in Paris’ Château Experience

Hyatt: Former Byblos Hotel in Spain to Join Unbound Collection

Ensemble Travel Group: Advice on Travel to Europe This Summer