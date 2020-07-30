Hyatt: Former Byblos Hotel in Spain to Join The Unbound Collection

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Intriva Capital European Principal Investment Fund I LP, a European private equity fund, to see the former Byblos Hotel in Mijas, Spain, redeveloped into a luxury 200-room resort.

The property, which originally opened in 1986 and has been closed since 2010, will be managed by Marugal Hotel Management and will mark the first Hyatt-branded hotel in southern Spain. Expected to open in early 2022, the hotel will be a member of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio.

The blue and white building will be restored as a luxury resort, “reflecting memories from a golden age of travel.” Behind its new Andalusian latticework, the Byblos Hotel will offer an abundance of luxury amenities, including a health club and spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a cinema and a night club, as well as family facilities like a kid’s club. There will also be conference spaces for private events and business meetings.

The food and beverage venues at the hotel will incorporate and reflect Andalusian culture with a rooftop bar offering views of the Sierra de Mijas mountain range. It will be located adjacent to two 18-hole golf courses, originally designed by Robert Trent Jones.

The resort will join other Hyatt-branded hotels in Spain, including Hyatt Centric Grand Vía Madrid, Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower and Hotel SOFIA Barcelona, which is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand.

Additional properties within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Europe include:

France : Hôtel du Louvre in Paris , Hôtel Martinez in Cannes and Hôtel du Palais Biarritz

: in , in and Hungary : Parisi Udvar Hotel Budapest

: Turkey : Nish Palas in Istanbul

: in United Kingdom: Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London

Visit hyatt.com/brands/unbound-collection.

