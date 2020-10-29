Hyatt Unveils First Property in Sweden With Hotell Reisen

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with First Hotel Reisen AB to open the first Hyatt property in Sweden. Hotell Reisen is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment and will be available on Hyatt's booking system on an unbranded basis as of December 1, 2020 with plans to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in early 2021. The hotel will join Hyatt’s existing properties in the Nordics, including the planned Grand Hansa Hotel in Helsinki, Finland as part of The Unbound Collection and Hyatt Centric Reykjavík in Iceland.

Located in Stockholm’s old town directly on the waterfront and on Skeppsbron, Hotell Reisen dates back to the 17th century. Good to know: The property will be located within walking distance of many of Stockholm’s attractions, including The Royal Palace and the ferry to Djurgården, where travelers can find further museums and cultural attractions.

The name of Reisen originates from a 1750s coffee house run by a Dutchman, Frederik Reiss. As the coffee house was a popular meeting space for merchants and travelers from all over the world, Frederik Reiss’s daughter soon started to rent rooms in the early 19th century. Ever since, the building has been in use as a hotel.

Hotell Reisen will join the eight European hotels under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, including Great Scotland Yard Hotel, Hôtel Martinez, Hôtel du Louvre, Hôtel du Palais Biarritz, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, Hotel SOFIA Barcelona, as well as Byblos Hotel and Grand Hansa Hotel, which are both expected to open in 2022.

