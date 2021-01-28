Airbnb Partners With Makers of Lysol to Help Protect Hosts and Guests

Airbnb is partnering with RB, the makers of Lysol, to give hosts the opportunity to purchase RB product bundles in more than 20 countries, with the goal of reaching 40 countries by the end of 2021. As people continue to find new ways to travel and host safely, the partnership will make it easier for hosts to access—and guests to use—Lysol disinfecting solutions.

Hosts in more than 20 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, India and Brazil, can now access and order products—including Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray—from the cleaning section of their host account dashboard. They can also access additional information and resources, such as articles and checklists on Airbnb’s Resource Center. The RB cleaning products are available to hosts in two bundles: Turnover Kits for hosts and Welcome Kits for guests.

“Cleanliness remains top of mind for people looking to travel and host safely, and our partnership with RB allows us to support hosts by making cleaning products more readily available,” said Dorothy Kilroy, director of community at Airbnb, in a press announcement.

Depending on location, Turnover Kits and Welcome Kits—fulfilled by Pharmapacks for the U.S.—will include disinfecting products from Lysol or Dettol. According to RB, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray were the first products to be approved by the U.S. EPA to kill SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Further, Dettol Hand Sanitizer is proven to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus (SARS-COV-2).

RB’s team of scientists and research and development experts endorsed Airbnb’s five-step enhanced cleaning process after reviewing the cleaning and disinfection guidance provided to both hosts and guests on Airbnb alike. Additionally, further information on hygiene practices backed and created by RB’s experts can be found in its disinfection product bundles to help hosts meet Airbnb’s cleaning standards.

Recently, Airbnb announced hosts and guests must abide by its COVID-19 health and safety practices, which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and the requirement that hosts and their teams follow a five-step enhanced cleaning process. These practices can help provide assurance to hosts and guests and support local governments in their efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Visit www.airbnb.com.

