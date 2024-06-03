Australia’s QT Hotels & Resorts Coming to Singapore in September 2024

Australia’s QT Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of QT Singapore in September. The new hotel will mark the group’s first hotel outside of Australia and New Zealand.

The new luxury hotel is housed within the former headquarters of the Cable and Wireless Eastern Extension Telegraph Company, originally built in 1927. It was granted landmark status in 2000 and converted into the Telegraph Hotel. The top-to-bottom renovation of the landmark building into the QT Singapore is being led by interior designer Nic Graham.

Scheduled to open in September 2024, QT Singapore will feature 134 rooms and suites, a rooftop swimming pool and bar redesigned as Rooftop by QT, and a signature bar and grill, including intimate dining options. The hotel will be situated in the downtown, adjacent to the Lau Pa Sat hawker center.

QT Singapore’s general manager, Doron Whaite, has 20 years of experience with QT Hotels & Resorts and its parent company EVT Hotels & Resorts. His prior experience includes roles at QT Perth and QT Sydney. Additionally, he led the launch of QT Auckland. “I am passionate about creating luxurious, memorable environments for guests,” said Whaite, adding, “QT Singapore, with its limitless potential, will enable the evolution of this iconic property into its next era, right in the heart of Asia.”

For more information, visit www.qthotels.com.

