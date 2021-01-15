Billion-Dollar Orlando Resort to Include Conrad, Villa Rentals

A new resort is in the work in Florida, adjacent to Walt Disney World. Evermore Orlando Resort is an 1,100-acre, billion-dollar-plus redevelopment of the former Villas at Grand Cypress. The resort complex promises to bring “a new approach to the traditional vacation home rental experience” and will also include a Conrad hotel, Hilton’s contemporary luxury hotel brand.

Accommodations

At full buildout, the 10,000-bedroom resort represents an equity investment well in excess of a billion dollars. Evermore’s first phase will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences, from single homes to villas, flats and hotel guestrooms. The plans include 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms. Beyond vacation homes, the resort complex will also offer 76 four-bedroom flats, 41 two- and four-bedroom villas and a luxury Conrad hotel.

Conrad Orlando at Evermore will debut with 433 rooms, including 51 suites and 10 family suites offering “oversized accommodations.” Other amenities include 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a spa and numerous dining options, including a rooftop experience. The hotel will open with “Hilton CleanStay;” the processes and employee trainings have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help Conrad Orlando guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

Amenities

At the heart of the resort all guests can enjoy a 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay, an eight-acre water amenity by Crystal Lagoons. (The proprietary design incorporates environmentally sustainable technology that uses up to 100 times less chemicals and only 2 percent of the energy used by conventional swimming pool filtration systems.)

The surrounding beach areas will include zero-entry swim areas, bars, cabanas, private fire-pits and an aquatic adventure area with a waterslide, rope swing and a variety of watersports. Other amenities will include a food hall and gourmet market, a casual restaurant with views overlooking both the golf course and bay, and a two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events. While the Scottish links-style New Course will remain open for play throughout construction, a new 18-hole Nicklaus Design course will open with the resort.

Meetings and Events

The resort complex will offer event professionals over 150,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space. The Boathouse and garden lawn, located on the bay’s edge, will provide a sophisticated Orlando wedding and event locale with a classic Chris-Craft boat for private use.

Bookings for Evermore Orlando Resort are slated to launch in 2022 with the grand opening for the first guests anticipated for summer 2023.

For more information, visit www.evermoreresort.com.

