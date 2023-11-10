Blue Lagoon Iceland to Close Through November 16

Citing increased levels of seismic activity, Blue Lagoon in Iceland announced it has “proactively chosen to temporarily suspend operations for one week” running through 7 a.m. on November 16. This affects all of its operations, including Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel, Retreat Spa, Retreat Hotel, and Lava and Moss Restaurants.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, around 1,400 earthquakes were felt on the Reykjanes peninsula on Thursday, November 9, with another 800 registered since midnight on Friday, November 10. Of note, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred today near Sýlingarfell, a mountain just to the east of the Blue Lagoon. Previously, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was registered located west of Þorbjörn (a volcanic mountain next to the town of Grindavík on Reykjanes peninsula); it was the largest such quake since the activity began on October 25. Although the reports note that while “magma accumulation continues near Þorbjörn,” it adds “at this stage, there are no indications that magma is forcing its way to the surface.”

To that point, authorities have not increased its “Level of Uncertainty” or forced Blue Lagoon—or any other operations—to close due to the seismic activity. “The primary reason for taking these precautionary measures is our unwavering commitment to safety and wellbeing,” the resort said in a statement. “We aim to mitigate any disruption to our guests' experiences and alleviate the sustained pressure on our employees.”

That said, Þorvaldur Þórðarson, professor of volcanology and rock science at the University of Iceland, puts the possibility of an eruption at 60 percent, according to Iceland Monitor. He is encouraging people to be prepared to leave the area.

Blue Lagoon has contacted all guests with a confirmed reservation through November 15. A full refund will be issued for all affected bookings during the closing period. Guests can reschedule or cancel their visit by emailing The Retreat Hotel at retreathot[email protected] and Silica Hotel via [email protected].

