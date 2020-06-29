Casa Chameleon Hotels to Reopen Two Costa Rica Boutique Resorts

by
Susan J. Young
(Photo courtesy of Casa Chameleon Hotels) Casa Chameleon Mal Pais

Casa Chameleon Hotels will reopen its two boutique resorts in Costa Rica on July 3. Reopening are Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas along the Pacific coast and Casa Chameleon at Mal Pais, situated in a remote jungle locale, also with coastal views.

Currently, Costa Rica's borders are closed to foreign visitors, but that will change August 1, according to an announcement Friday by Costa Rica's Health Minister Daniel Salas, as reported in the Tico Times, a Central American English-language newspaper. 

Deep Cleaning and New Protocols

During their recent closing, both properties have been deep cleaned and thoroughly sanitized. In addition, the hotel company has newly enhanced cleaning protocols for guestrooms and public spaces.

Updates to housekeeping, spa services and dining procedures have been adjusted in accordance with government guidelines. See the detailed list of protocol updates for both properties here.

New Rate for Costa Rica Residents

The boutique properties have a new exclusive local rate for Costa Rica residents, starting from $249 per night, including breakfast and lunch daily. For qualifying guests, the booking code is: TICOS.   

Both adult-only resorts have many open-air outdoor spaces that provide what the hotel company describes as "built-in physical distancing." In addition, the properties' boutique villas with private plunge pools provide for luxury without any crowd.

For a private getaway, Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas can accommodate up to 42 people with a private staff, exclusive access to the Sentido Norte restaurant and all activities for $12,000 per night (taxes not included) for a minimum of three nights. 

Mal Pais’ 10 adult-only villas can also be fully bought out, starting at $3,000 per night (taxes not included) for a minimum of two nights. They can accommodate up to 20 people with full access to the Brasas de Mar restaurant, bar and private staff. 

For more information, visit www.casachameleonhotels.com 

