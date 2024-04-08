Castille Paris – Starhotels Collezione Unveils New Signature Suite

Castille Paris – Starhotels Collezione has unveiled the Grand Tour Suite, as a tribute to the European Grand Tour.

Designed by the Marie Martin studio, the Grand Tour Suite is on the hotel's first floor, offering views of the inner courtyard through its tall windows. The suite has high ceilings and carefully curated elements, blending classic furnishings and modern comfort. The suite's color palette primarily consists of terracotta orange, complemented by fabrics like velvet and gold brocade. Inspired by the 19th-century Grand Tour, the suite's renovation reflects the era's opulence and cultural exploration.

Castille Paris has its roots dating back to the 1860s. It is located on Rue Cambon, which has historically been known for its association with notable figures like La comtesse de Castiglione (1837-1899), who was famous for having been the lover of Napoleon III and for her beauty, and Coco Chanel. Originally the residence of Baron Le Pin Henry Léonard, the hotel was later named "Castille" as a tribute to its Spanish heritage. A fresco depicting the Spanish conquest of the New World adorns the inner courtyard, now serving as the hotel's patio restaurant.

Part of the Starhotels Collezione group, Castille Paris offers an Italian ambiance in Paris, within close proximity to Place Vendôme and premier boutiques.

