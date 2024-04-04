JetBlue Launches Daily Nonstop Boston–Paris Flights

JetBlue has launched a new daily service from Boston to Paris. The new flight between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) follows the successful launch of service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) last summer.In addition to Paris, JetBlue offers daily service to London and Amsterdam, plus the recently initiated seasonal service to Dublin from Boston.. The airline also plans to add a second daily flight from New York’s JFK to Paris starting June 20, 2024.

Flights will operate daily on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint Suite seats and 114 Core seats. To celebrate the launch of the new service to Paris, seats are on sale with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $599 round-trip for the airline’s experience and starting at $2,499 for JetBlue’s Mint experience. France-originating travelers can enjoy introductory round-trip fares starting at €499 ($549) for Core and €1,999 ($2,199) for Mint.

Customers who book directly through the airline’s website are guaranteed to find the airline’s best and lowest fares, and enjoy additional benefits, including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn two-times TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; and more.

For more details, visit www.jetblue.com.

