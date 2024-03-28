Condor Airlines Now Operating Nonstop Miami-Frankfurt Flight

Just in time for the peak spring and summer travel season, Condor Airlines has begun nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Frankfurt Airport (FRA). MIA welcomed the arrival of Condor flight No. 2044 from FRA at 7:15 p.m. on March 26. DE flight No. 2045 departed to Frankfurt at 9:10 p.m., arriving in the German city the next morning at 11:40 a.m.

The non-stop flight will be operated three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) on Condor’s next-generation Airbus A330neo aircraft with its striped livery to the airline’s Frankfurt hub with easy connections to more than 100 destinations throughout Europe and beyond. Miami joins Condor’s growing list of North American gateways (including New York-JFK, Seattle and Toronto) that have gone from seasonal-only service to year-round service.

The fuel-efficient Airbus A330-900neo aircraft is one of the most planet-friendly aircraft in the skies. The aircraft reduces fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by 20 percent. It is the first aircraft in the world already certified for the regulatory reduction in CO 2 emissions, which will be required by 2028, and that subsequently will reduce travelers’ environmental footprint.

The A330neo will accommodate 310 passengers, inclusive of four Prime Seats, 26 seats in Business Class, 64 seats in Premium Economy Class and 216 seats in Economy Class. The A330neo also offers quiet cabins and more personal space, larger overhead bins, a new lighting system, and the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

The A330neo Condor Business Class offers full lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration with direct aisle access for all guests. The seats can convert to a bed with a length of 78 inches and width of 19 inches. Guests have access to the latest movies, TV series, podcasts and games, all accessible on a 17.3-inch screen in 4K mode, with touchscreen and remote control. The Prime Seats in the first row of the Business Class provide guests with added space large enough to accommodate two guests if they wish to dine together and an extra-large, 24-inch entertainment screen. The Prime Seats also offer exclusive in-flight amenities such as a premium travel kit, in-flight pajamas and a premium snack basket.

Along with Miami, this summer Condor will operate from a total of 18 North American cities to Frankfurt: New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), Toronto (YYZ), Boston (BOS), Baltimore (BWI), Vancouver (YYZ), Portland (PDX), Minneapolis (MSP), Las Vegas (LAS), Phoenix (PHX), San Antonio (SAT), Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), Halifax (YHZ) and Anchorage (ANC).

For more information, visit www.condor.com.

