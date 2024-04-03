Etihad Airways Celebrates Inaugural Flight to Boston

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, touched down for the first time in Boston on March 31, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the city, strengthening ties and enriching travel options for passengers.

The inaugural flight, EY147, was celebrated at Abu Dhabi Airport before take-off and upon arrival in Massachusetts. Etihad’s captains waved U.A.E. and U.S. flags from the cockpit to celebrate the start of the carrier’s fourth non-stop service to America.

The new service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering the airline’s Business Studios and Economy Smart seats. Passengers can enjoy 28 seats in Business and 262 seats in Economy complete with entertainment systems, in-seat power and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

Boston joins Chicago, New York and Washington D.C. as Etihad’s fourth destination in the United States, complementing existing services. Additionally, flights to Toronto in Canada further expand Etihad’s North American footprint, providing passengers with enhanced accessibility and convenience. Additionally, Etihad’s partnership with JetBlue ensures convenient connections to numerous cities throughout North America.

For more information, visit www.etihad.com.

Related Stories

Southwest Airlines Invests in Scalable Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Condor Airlines Now Operating Nonstop Miami-Frankfurt Flight

Houston Airports Improves Wi-Fi Connectivity for Travelers

Frontier Airlines Debuts "UpFront Plus" Seating