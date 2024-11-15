Design-Centric Hotel to Open in Coronado, CA, This Winter

San Diego hospitality group CH Projects has announced its second hotel, Baby Grand, opening in early 2025. Situated across from Hotel Del Coronado in the town center on Orange Avenue, the hotel is touted as the first design hotel of its kind to open in two decades in the popular Southern California destination. The $17 million project by Brooklyn design firm Post Company will have 31 keys and three new restaurant concepts.

The hotel will have a 6,000-square-foot al fresco entryway with a bar and dining concept. Two additional concepts will include an oyster bar and an omakase venue. In the lobby, guests may grab a cocktail or coffee under a futurist-inspired awning. Tap on a sculpture in the corner (for those in the know) and an entrance to oyster bar and lounge, Fallen Empire, appears. The floor is an ornate mosaic of tiled fish and sea creatures while chrome and mirrored walls reflect crushed velvet banquettes and clamshell chairs.

In the rooms, a massive pearlescent clamshell bed sits in front of scenic wallpapers of former imagined civilizations. Mirrored oversized minibars open to reveal bronze and red glass. The rooms are to be filled with collected objects, art, sculpture and antiques. The bathrooms will have custom wallpaper, marble washstands and freestanding bathtubs.

Just outside the rooms, the former parking lot has been transformed into a "jungle." Opposite the hotel, a two-story waterfall cascades down rocks and provides a backdrop to the Napoleonic-inspired tented bars and structures dotting the property. This urban oasis will be an all-day restaurant concept offering fine dining.

For more information, visit www.consortiumholdings.com.

