Ashville's Omni Grove Park Inn to Reopen After Hurricane Helene

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Ashville, NC is set to reopen the doors to its historic Main Inn on November 15. The Main Inn, originally opened in 1913, had been closed following Hurricane Helene. While the recently refreshed Main Inn is ready to welcome guests alongside a spa, which reopened on November 8, the full property’s reopening is still in progress. As the city of Asheville continues to rebuild and travelers venture to the destination, the property has also announced plans to collaborate with local businesses and reinvent its National Gingerbread House Competition.

“Western North Carolina has displayed remarkable strength, and as Asheville reopens, we’re honored to welcome visitors back to our beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains,” said Gary Froeba, managing director at The Omni Grove Park Inn. “We are grateful to be reopening, especially in time for the holidays, as this is a meaningful step in our shared journey of recovery, one that brings hope and support to our community. Tourism holds an important role in Western North Carolina’s path forward, and each visit brings encouragement to our employees, neighbors, and friends as we work together to rebuild and heal.”

Following the cancelation of its 32nd annual National Gingerbread House Competition, The Omni Grove Park Inn will keep the spirit of its tradition alive during Asheville’s recovery effort. Over 45 competitors this season will bring their gingerbread creations to be displayed for visitors and locals to view at the resort and local businesses. Each gingerbread house will be accompanied by a QR code for visitors to make donations to the Always Asheville Fund in support of the community. The resort will also be showcasing gingerbread houses virtually, for those unable to travel this season, through the “12 Days of Gingerbread” on the hotel’s Facebook and Instagram channels from December 1-12, 2024.

Gingerbread entries will go on display at local businesses starting Saturday, November 23, 2024 through Sunday, January 5, 2025.

With the launch of Omni Hotels & Resorts’ nationwide “Gingerbread for Good” campaign, guests can lend a helping hand from afar. Throughout the season, guests can savor holiday gingerbread inspired treats across all 50 Omni locations and contribute to the Always Asheville Fund.

By staying, dining, or enjoying experiences at the property, guests will give back to the community through the resort’s “Holiday Parking Partner” program. Since its launch in 2013, this initiative has raised over $1.1 million to not-for-profit partners in Western North Carolina. From December 1–31, 2024, parking rates will be $40 for valet and $30 for self-parking. Complimentary parking will not be available during this period, making each visit a valuable contribution to the community.

For more information, call (800) 438-5800 or visit www.omnihotels.com.

